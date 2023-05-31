The much-anticipated Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme deadline has been set on June 20 for all highly qualified students attending public sector universities, according to the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Eligibility

Degree/ duration/ date of admission

Phd (5 Years) (30-June-18)

Ms/M.Phil (2 Years) (30-June-21)

MBA (3.5 Years) (31-Dec-19)

MBA (2.5 Years) (31-Dec-20)

MBA (1.5 Years) (31-Dec-21)

Masters (2 Years) (30-June-21)

Undergraduate (5 Years) (30-June-18)

Undergraduate (4 Years) (30-June-19)

The government will relaunch the laptop scheme under the auspices of the Prime Minister Youth Programme, according to an announcement made last week by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs.

In a press conference, the SAPM revealed that the scheme will provide 100,000 laptops to young people.

She expressed regret that the prior administration had put a stop to this scheme and highlighted that the laptops provided by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s previous administration had allowed young people to continue their study and employment during COVID-19.