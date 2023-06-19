Karachi: Pakistan showbiz actor Agha Ali says that providing protection to women is the most important thing in our country.

Recently, Agha Ali participated in a podcast where he shared his thoughts on the country’s issues including showbiz.

Agha said that he has traveled to many cities of Pakistan and during that time he realized one of the biggest problems of Pakistan.

The actor said that one of the main problems of our country is that our women are not safe. Agha said that he noticed during the journey that no woman was seen traveling alone.

Women cannot move from city to city or anywhere alone because they don’t feel safe and we always claim to be a safe and conservative society.