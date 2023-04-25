Ayesha Omar, a Pakistani actor, stated that after getting married, she will take a 10-year break from acting to “focus on other things.”

In a television broadcast, the actor-turned-singer, 41, discussed her plans for the future after marriage.

“Once I become a mother, I won’t stop acting for my husband, but rather for my child. “I don’t want to work for the first ten years, and I don’t want to act,” the Bulbulay actor remarked.

She disclosed that although she would no longer be acting, she would continue to sing and paint. “I don’t want to carry a child while working a 14-hour acting shift. The actress said, “I think I want to focus more on other things.

The actress from Zindagi Gulzar Hai recently spoke out about the difficult truths of her private life and the traumatic relationship she had with her “abusive” ex-fiance.

She revealed that after the man physically abused her one day, she ended their relationship that very day.

She continued by saying that it had taken her a long time to heal from the trauma because this individual had “wasted precious years” of her life.