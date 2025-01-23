ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has released its analytical report on the state of the media in the country, which assesses the situation of the media after the successful no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022.

The HRCP has released its latest report ‘Harsh Punishments: State of Expression in 2022–24’, which assesses the current state of media freedom in the country.

The HRCP report, written by journalist Mahim Mehar, analyzes the situation that has emerged since the no-confidence vote against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

It has been stated that the findings of the report paint a disturbing picture, with some sections facing severe restrictions while others enjoy complete freedom, distorting the narrative.

The report reveals the killings of journalists, enforced disappearances, specific “press advisories” and laws designed to restrict digital freedom.

However, despite state censorship, the digital arena is emerging as an alternative voice that is challenging traditional power structures, while corporate interests, violent groups and a few elements of the establishment have exploited the waning trust in traditional media to their advantage, the HRCP said.

Interestingly, the censorship itself has sparked a broader national debate, reflecting the desire of the people of Pakistan to speak freely, the report said.

The HRCP said the report highlights the threats to freedom of expression as well as the urgent need to protect it.