Pakistani actress Mishi Khan criticized her co-star Adnan Siddiqui for comparing women to bees and also expressed surprise at him.

The senior actor recently said during a private TV show that the example of bees and women is the same, the more you run after women, the more they will run away from you and if you sit down, the bee. They will come and sit on their hands.

Women are like bees, the more you run back the more they will fly away from you: Adnan Siddiqui

The actor gave his example during the show and also said that when I was running after a bee, she was running and when I sat down, she came and sat on my nose.

Later, he also apologized for his statement on his Instagram account.

Mishi Khan’s Criticism:

Now actress Mishi Khan released a video message on Instagram in which she said ‘Adnan Siddiqui got a Pride of Performance a few weeks ago for which I was very happy but he said something in a show that was very surprising. What happened to you?

Mishi said that after receiving such a big award, a person’s joke should also be brilliant, but if that joke is of a low level, then a person should talk normally. What example are you giving by comparing women to bees? You got such a big award, did such a great job, your sense of humor should go up, but it’s gone too low’.

The actress said ‘During the show, the host Nida Yasir expressed indifference to Adnan Siddiqui’s statement, but if she had been the host, she would have become a bee and sat on Adnan in such a way that her mouth would swell and that swelling was due to medicine. It would be solved.