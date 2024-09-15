Hania Aamir, a renowned Pakistani actor, is celebrating the completion of her eight years journey in the showbiz world.

She debuted in Janaan, a movie in which Hania was featured as a supporting actor alongside with Armeena Khan and Bilal Ashraf.

Aamir’s rise in the Lollywood industry has been incredible to say the least. She boasts a huge fan following of over 14 million.

On completing her eight years in the entertainment world, Hania took to Instagram to share a scene from the film, reflecting on her journey.

“They’re saying I’ve completed 8 years in the industry,” she wrote.

“This girl did not know she would come this far. It makes my heart so happy to know that I have met some amazing people, made some great memories, discovered more about myself, and have found the best community on the internet.”