Ahead of their match, Pakistani cricketers visited their Indian counterparts in Dubai on Thursday. Pacer Shaheen Afridi caught up with former captain Virat Kohli. This Sunday, as part of the international competition, Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, will play host to India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shaheen is travelling with the group despite having been disqualified from the Asia Cup and the England home series as doctors attempt to speed up his recuperation.The Indian squad members entered the stadium where the pacer was sitting when he was there, where they briefly interacted with the 21-year-old.

Among those who spoke to Shaheen was Kohli. The former Indian captain asked how the pacer was doing and expressed his hope that he would soon recover.Enjoy kerain ap log [you guys enjoy], Shaheen retorted.After thanking the pacer, Kohli said: “I’m grateful. Thank you. Be careful and recover quickly.”

Shaheen is a crucial member of the team, as he has consistently shown, but his absence will hurt the group.The lanky pacer had eliminated the whole Men In Blue top order in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup match against India.