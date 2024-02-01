Rumors of divorce between Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been gaining momentum in the Indian media in the past few days and it was being claimed that the divorce has taken place between the two. Still, no one’s official statement has come out in this regard.

At the same time, a video came out on Indian media including social media, which is old, the video is from the Indian program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ in which Salman Khan participated as a guest.

In the show, the host asked Salman Khan questions about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the past, including that when the actress got married, there were reports in the newspapers that Salman went to Aishwarya’s house and broke the glasses, his hand was bitten, so is there any truth in this news?

In response, Salman Khan said, ‘ so many years have passed and she is living a good life, she is someone’s wife and I am delighted that she is tying the knot with Abhishek’.

The actor said, ‘Abhishek is a very good person, Aishwarya is married into a big family and everyone is living very happily, which is the best thing any ex-boyfriend could wish for’.

Salman Khan said that ‘any ex-boyfriend would not want that person to be unable to live without you when your friendship ends, rather he would want the ex-girlfriend or friend to be very happy’.

It should be noted that in the past Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had a close relationship and it even reached the point of marriage