Venture capitalists are investing in blockchain and digital currency firms at a rate that is expected to surpass last year’s record, despite the fact that the crypto industry is shivering in the cold winter.

VCs invested $17.5 billion in these companies in the first half of the year. As a result, investment is on track to surpass the record $26.9 billion raised last year, which will make things better and happier for bitcoin and the company.

The founder of Hong Kong investment firm Lemniscap, which specializes in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, Roderik van der Graf, stated, “I don’t think investors are alarmed by the current market conditions.”

The amount of capital accessible is vast.VC funds provide finance to start-up businesses they consider to have promising growth prospects. Despite a trying six months for the sector, the data indicates a strong belief in the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Bitcoin has fallen by around 65 percent from its record high of $69,000 set in November as a result of macroeconomic headwinds and major project failures this year, and the total market value of cryptocurrencies has fallen by almost two-thirds to $1 trillion.