On one hand, the arrival of the new year, on the other hand, people are also estimating the tastes of internet users through the top trend searched on Google in the last year i.e. 2023.

The top trending searches reflect the varied interests and changing tastes of consumers, and Pakistani viewers also searched for movies and other categories including sports and politics in 2023.

Let us take a look at the various trends that attracted Pakistanis to Google this year.

Apart from social media stars and showbiz personalities, people also showed special interest in movies in the year 2023.

Cinema in Pakistan also appeared in this year’s top trending searches.

Nolan’s excellent portrayal of Oppenheimer tops trending searches

What are the most searched movies in Pakistan in 2023?

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster films ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathan’ were also among the top searches.

The global phenomenon Barbie was especially popular in Pakistan with her feminine point of view and inspiring story of girl power which made her into the top 5.

Apart from this Tiger 3 (Tiger 3)

Gadar2

John Wick 4 (John Wick 4)

Extraction2

The success of these films also shows that the audience was eager for more action and thriller films from the global film markets.

At the same time, Pakistanis who wanted some country and light humor turned their attention to Carry on Jatta 3.

TV series Farzi also made its place in this list.