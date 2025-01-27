Multan: West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second Test, achieving victory on their soil after 35 years.

Chasing a target of 254 runs, the national team was bowled out for 133 runs, with Babar Azam scoring 31 runs.

The two-match series between the two teams was tied at 1-1.

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrick was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. He took 19 wickets for 85 runs in the series.

Third day

When play began on the third day of the Test, Saud Shakeel returned to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs on the third ball of the first over. Nightwatchman Kashif Ali was bowled in the next over.

39 runs were added in the seventh wicket partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, however, Salman Ali Agha lost his wicket on a total score of 115.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan could not play for long on the pitch and was bowled after scoring 25 runs. After that, Noman Ali returned to the pavilion after scoring 6 and Sajid Khan after scoring 7 runs.

Second day

At the end of the second day’s play, Saud Shakeel was at the crease with 13 and Kashif Ali with one run, Pakistan needed 178 runs to win the match and West Indies needed 6 wickets.

The start of the second innings from Pakistan was also disappointing, Shan Masood and Mohammad Hurairah were out after scoring 2 runs each, Babar Azam scored 31 runs while Kamran Ghulam could score 19 runs.

In the second innings of the second Test of the series being played in Multan, the West Indies team was all out for 244 runs, captain Craig Brath played an innings of 52 runs.

Other players included Michael Lewis 7, Amir Django 30, Qaim Hodge 15, Alec Athanasius 6, Justin Graves 10, Kevin Sinclair 28, Tune Amlaach 35 while Gadakesh Moti and Jomal Warrickan were dismissed for 18 runs each.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan took 4 wickets each, while Kashif Ali and Abrar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Day 1

By the end of the first day of the Test match, both teams had completed their first innings. Pakistan played a very disappointing game in their first innings. Captain Shan Masood 15, Kamran Ghulam 16, Mohammad Harira 9 and Babar Azam returned to the pavilion after scoring just one run. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan put on a 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saud lost his wicket on an individual score of 32, Mohammad Rizwan was also dismissed for 49 runs.

Noman Ali 0, Salman Agha 9, Abrar Ahmed 2 and Kashif Ali were also out for zero.

For the West Indies, Jomal Warrick took 4 wickets, Gudakesh Moti 3 and Kemar Roach 2 wickets.

Earlier, the West Indies team was bowled out for 163 runs in its first innings, Pakistani spinners sent 7 West Indies openers to the pavilion in just an hour.

Captain Craig Brath 9, Michael Lewis 4, Justin Graves 1, Amir Django, Alec Athanasius, Tion Amlach and Kevin Sinclair went to the pavilion for zero.

Middle-order batters Qaim Hodge 21 and Kemar Roach 25 were the guests, however Gudakesh Moti played a resistant innings of 55 and Jomal Warrick 36 runs.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali took a hat-trick of 6, Sajid Khan took 2, while Abrar Ahmed and debutant Kashif Ali took one wicket each.

Earlier, West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan’s squad:

Captain Shan Masood, Mohammad Hurairah, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed.