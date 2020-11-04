ISLAMABAD : “Western countries must understand that they cannot use freedom of speech to cause Muslims pain and hurt their sentiments,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a joint press conference with Chairperson of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferovi?, in Islamabad on Wednesday, the premier said that he appreciated Bosnia’s support to Pakistan. “Any type of mockery or disrespect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) causes immense hurt and pain to Muslims across the world,” the prime minister said, emphasizing that freedom of speech should not be used to hurt the sentiments of any religious group. The Bosnian president arrived at the premier’s residence in Islamabad earlier on Wednesday. The leaders signed a contract for the development of science and technology in Pakistan. During his address, PM Khan thanked the Bosnian leader for his steadfast support to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir. NNI