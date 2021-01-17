Pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 trio went live this Friday. You can check this article for the prices of the three flagships in the US, Europe and India. Keep in mind that pre-orders get freebies and if you don’t want a TWS headset and a smart tag, you can wait a bit after sales start for the prices to drop. Or maybe you’re no going to buy an S21 at all, that’s what we want to ask you today.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G feels is definitely the one that got the most upgrades. It has an improved 108MP sensor, a longer 10x periscope and a 3x telephoto lens for mid-range zoom, plus Samsung enabled 4K 60fps recording on all cameras.

There’s no battery upgrade, it stays at 5,000 mAh capacity and even drops the 45W charging support. Samsung dropped the charger too as well as the microSD slot, which will probably irritate many.