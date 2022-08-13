The Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which tracks inflation, showed a 0.08 percent decline in the week ending August 11 compared to the week before, mostly due to lower food costs.

According to figures released either by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the annual growth rate of the SPI was 37.69 percent, down from a record high of 38.63 percent the previous week.

26 goods had price increases during the week under review, nine saw price decreases, and 16 saw no change in rates.

According to PBS statistics, the cost of onions dropped by 10.18%, bananas by 2.71%, chicken by 1.3%, ghee by 0.79%, mustard oil by 0.36%, basmati rice by 0.33%, cooking oil by 0.17%, and LPG by 1.10%.In contrast hand, the cost of tomatoes increased by 10.35%, that of salt by 3.73%, that of eggs by 3.67%, that of pulses (pulse mash, pulse moong, pulse masoor, 2.13%), garlic, and firewood by 2.03%.

The SPI fell by 0.12 percent for the lowest-income group—those who making under Rs17,732 per month—and by 0.07 percent for those making above Rs44,175 per month.

Chicken grew by 57.14 percent, onions by 90.05 percent, cooking oil by 73.5 percent, and masoor (a kind of lentil) by 111.9 percent year over year. Meanwhile, the cost of gasoline increased by 88.94%, that of diesel by 109.15%, that of laundry soap by 61.92%, and that of electricity for those with the lowest incomes by 52.61%.