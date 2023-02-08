Fans have been delighted by the wedding photographs shared by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who wed on Tuesday.

After courting for years, the popular Bollywood couple exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, looking stunning in traditional attire.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai,” Sidharth and Kiara captioned images of their wedding on their separate social media pages (Now We Are Permanently Booked).

We seek your love and blessings on our next trip, they added.

Advani and Sidharth’s celebrity-studded wedding was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, producer-director Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, designer Manish Malhotra, and other well-known Bollywood figures.