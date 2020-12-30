ISLAMABAD: National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Wednesday hosted a webinar on Prospects and Challenges of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan.

The webinar on “Prospects and Challenges of Electric Vehicles in Pakistan” was intended to open the platform for EV associations, EV manufacturers and dealers, and concerned stakeholders, for generating the debate on EV related interventions and Promotions. Precisely, what should the policy entail, how the implementation of Electric Vehicles can be made feasible, and how the targeted beneficiaries can be enabled to incorporate EV awareness, which is ultimately influenced by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation.

The Webinar was followed by distinct speakers, including Managing Director NEECA: Dr. SardarMuhazzam, General Manager (Policy), Engineering Development Board: Mr. Asim Ayyaz, RegionalManager Sales for ABB Charger installer in Pakistan: Haseeb Anwar, Pakistan Association for automotive parts and accessories manufacturers: Shaukat Qureshi Dr. Mohazzam, said in his opening remarks that we have set a goal to achieve 3MTOE in all sectors including Power, Buildings, Industry, Agriculture, and Transport.

Today’s session is a part of our endeavor to bring Energy Efficiency and Conservation in the transport sector. He further said that the government has worked enough in Electronic vehicles. He added that initially, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and NEECA was assigned to install charging stations across Pakistan and that is why NEECA has the mandate to work on it.

Mr. Ayazhighlighted that the government has a plan to convert 40 percent of cars into Electric Vehicles as the government have worked enough in this regard. He also said that the newly approved EV Policy will have positive impacts on the overall transport sector in Pakistan. Mr. Qureshi added that there is need to also convert Busses, trucks and other vehicles into Electric Vehicles in Pakistan. He further said that there is shallow awareness regarding EVs. People need to be made aware regarding EVs and their availability, then only people will adopt them and the market will also be generated.

Mr. Anwar further added that EV culture should be promoted further. We want to install a EV chargers in different areas of

Pakistan. He said that EV policy could be further improved and could effectively be executed through the Motorways.