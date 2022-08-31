In a new image shared by NASA and the European Satellite Agency, the James Webb space telescope has revealed stunning new detail of a previously known region of the galaxy 32 million light-years away (ESA).An even crisper glimpse of the infamous Phantom Galaxy than astronomers had ever seen before is now possible thanks to the telescope’s infrared capability, which was launched in December 2021.

In the grandiose spiral arms that twist outward from the image’s centre, Webb telescope vision has “seen fine threads of gas and dust,” according to a statement released by NASA and the ESA on Monday.The organizations stated in a statement that “a lack of gas in the nuclear zone also allows an unobscured picture of the nuclear star cluster at the galaxy’s centre.”

Officially known as M74 , the whirling celestial object lies 32 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces.Against the dark background of deep space, the Webb image depicts the galaxy’s vivid white, red, pink, and light blue appendages of dust and stars swirling around a bright blue nucleus.

The spiralling blue and pink arms of M74 were recorded by the Hubble telescope in an earlier image, but the galaxy’s incandescent centre was depicted as a soft yellow.