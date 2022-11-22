ISLAMABAD: Throughout much of the nation, the next twelve hours are forecast to be primarily cold and dry. In Punjab’s plain districts, however, morning fog is likely to be present.

The following big cities’ morning temperatures:

Lahore (12 degrees), Karachi (21) Peshawar (8 degrees), Quetta (3 degrees), Gilgit (0 degrees), Murree (5 degrees), and Muzaffarabad (6 degrees) all have higher temperatures than Islamabad (7 degrees).

The Met Office predicts cold, dry weather for Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla as well as very cold, dry weather for Leh in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The temperature this morning was:

Leh minus 6, Pulwama 3, Anantnag and Shopian 2, and Baramulla 1 degrees centigrade; Srinagar 5, Jammu 11, and Pulwama.