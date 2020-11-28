Islamabad: Cold & dry/ partly cloudy weather condition is expected in Islamabad.

KP: Partly cloudy/ Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas. Punjab: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while Fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Multan during morning hours. Sindh: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. Balochistan: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province, while very cold in hilly areas. Kashmir/GB: Partly cloudy/ Cold & dry weather is expected in Kashmir, while partly cloudy/very cold Weather (with light rain & snowfall over hills ) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan. Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -10°C, Kalam -09°C, Gupis -06°C, Astore, Skardu -05°C, Malamjabba, Bagrote, Parachinar, Hunza -03°C, Dir, Gilgit, Kalat and Quetta -01°C. Min/Max Temps(°C): Islamabad 05/23 Lahore 08/25 Karachi 14/28 Peshawar 06/23 Quetta -01/19 Gilgit -01/16, Muzaffarabad 04/19 Murree 02/18 ,Faisalabad 07/25 ,Multan 08/27, Srinagar -03/08,Jammu 09/26, Leh -10/02,Pulwama -03/03, Anantnag 00/05, Shopian 00/05,Baramulla 03/03.