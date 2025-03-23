Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government, saying that what can be expected from an assembly in which resolutions against the army and institutions are passed, and that the weapons worth 8 to 10 billion left by NATO are being used against Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said in a media interview that unfortunately the opposition parties did not attend the National Security Council meeting, the Army Chief had said earlier and now he said that no new operation is being carried out in the country.

He said that he does not know from where the Chief Minister got the news that a new operation is being carried out even though everything was clear, what can be expected from an assembly in which resolutions against the army and institutions are passed.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that it is the responsibility of the federation to talk to Afghanistan, can Balochistan talk to Iran and Punjab talk to India.

He said that Afghanistan’s soil is used for terrorism in Pakistan, weapons worth 8 to 10 billion left by NATO are being used against Pakistan.

The Governor of KP said that PTI had offered to open Taliban offices in the past, why has the Chief Minister or any of his ministers not attended the funeral of a martyr till date.

He said that it is not in the policy regarding Afghans but in the state they will form, can they live in Belgium or any European country without a visa, the letter that the Afghan Consul General had sent to me regarding Afghans has been sent to the federation.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the NFC Award should be held, but who will participate in it from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, not even the Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then the cabinet will have to be reshuffled.