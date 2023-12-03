Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has strongly condemned the firing incident on a passenger bus in Chilas. Yesterday, unknown people opened fire on a bus on the Karakoram highway in the Chilas area of Gilgit-Baltistan, as a result of which the bus collided with a truck and 8 people were killed.

Deputy Commissioner Diamar Arif Ahmed said there were 26 passengers on the bus, of which 16 people were injured.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the incident of firing on a passenger bus in Chilas and said that targeting innocent citizens is proof of the cowardice of terrorists.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar further said that we will not allow the infamous attempt to sabotage the peace of Gilgit-Baltistan to succeed and the war against terrorists will continue until the end of terrorism from the country.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also prayed for patience for the families of the martyrs and the injured.