Lahore: Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that he was praying and reciting the Holy Quran for Donald Trump to come to the US as the President so that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would come out.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that Jamaat-e-Islami has never come to power on the shoulders of the establishment and will never come.

He said that PTI should not be suppressed artificially, they should be given freedom, the founder of PTI is currently oppressed and we are with every oppressed person.

He said that what injustice was done to Nawaz Sharif, his brother is the Prime Minister and his daughter is the Chief Minister, if Nawaz Sharif had sacrificed his seat, he would have been popular among the people.

He said that the way the Chief Minister suspended MS in the hospital, his training has come to light. Corruption also took place during the PML-N era. Maryam Nawaz’s humiliation of MS is regrettable.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the captain of the Pakistan team should be fine. Sarfaraz had won 11 series, but Khan took action and removed him.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami said that there is going to be a crisis in the wheat crop that is going to be harvested.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami is going to hold a nationwide convention in November. Jamaat-e-Islami will take action on the price of petrol and electricity.