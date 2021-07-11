ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday says we want Pakistan to emerge as healthier and prosperous country.

In his special message on the occasion of World Population Day, the President said the children fall victim to malnutrition and stunting due to narrow birth spacing.

The president said that they wanted Pakistan to emerge as healthier and prosperous country. He said in this connection, they had launched a programme titled ‘Khair Khawa’ which meant a person looking for the well-being of a family.

“I want to talk about a very important issue which concerns the health of a mother and a child. I also want to bring to your attention the number of children in a prosperous household,” the president said while underlining the importance of birth spacing for a mother.

He said that there were cases of malnutrition and stunting in those children who had been born with narrow birth spacing. “This is an important thing which must be addressed as it is often neglected by the society,” the president stressed.