Islamabad: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued a message to the nation on the beginning of Ramadan 1446 Hijri.

According to Express News, the Prime Minister, in his statement, congratulated the nation on the beginning of Ramadan and said that we are grateful to Allah Almighty that once again we are being blessed with the blessing of Ramadan.

He said that this month of Ramadan is of mercy, blessings and forgiveness, in which Allah Almighty grants us His closeness.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in his message on Ramadan, congratulated all Muslims and said that the holy month of Ramadan teaches us piety, patience and tolerance. Come, let’s promote patience, tolerance and brotherhood in Ramadan.

He said that help the poor and the deserving and promote national solidarity with worship. Promote unity and brotherhood. Helping the poor and the needy in Ramadan is a great act of worship.

He said that one should avoid profiteering and hoarding so that the blessings of Ramadan can be accumulated. Fasting is the best way to serve humanity and get close to Allah Almighty. Only by serving the suffering humanity can one attain the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

It should be noted that Ramadan began in Pakistan after the completion of 30 days of the month of Shawwal, while the moon has also been clearly sighted in various cities.