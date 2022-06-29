If reports are to be believed, Apple will release a slew of new devices this autumn and into 2023, including the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8, as well as the anticipated Apple AR/VR headset. But, except from renders and rumours, we have no idea what those new products will look like.

This is where artificial intelligence comes into play. We entered the names of impending Apple devices into Craiyon(opens in new tab), formerly known as DALL-E, to see what an AI would come up with.

When you enter a phrase or term into Craiyon, it searches Google for images that match those terms and then generates various renderings that combine elements from all of the images it found. Let’s see how it goes.

Let’s begin with something simple. There have already been numerous rumours and leaks concerning the iPhone 14, as well as renders based on such rumours and leaks. The AI appears to believe that some models will have three cameras, while others will only have two. Oh, and the notch remains in all cases.



The iPhone 14 and 14 Max should have two cameras, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will most likely have three. While the notch is expected to remain on the ordinary iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro phones are expected to include a punch hole as well as a pill-shaped cutout.