SK Niazi sir, you always respected Pakistan Army and institutions: Ijazul Haq

Amnesty can be done at any time, Justice (R) Wajihauddin

There is an atmosphere of mistrust abroad, Overseas Pakistanis are giving immense help: Shiraz Khan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: editor in chief Pakistan group of newspaper and Chairman Roze news SK Niazi while talking in Sachi Baat program we should respect our institutions and forces they are our pride we should not speak against the Pakistan forces if we will talk the against of institution than the image will go negative across the globe which is totally wrong

Muslim League chief Zia Ijazul Haq’s talk in the program Everyone is free in their decisions he added that I tried a lot to sort things out, Ijazul Haq All the coalition parties are ideologically different from each other After the departure of Imran Khan’s government, his popularity is immense Increased, miraculously We should come together for the strength of our institutions, Chief Muslim League Zia I stand with Pakistan Army and our security agencies, Ijazul Haq All political parties should improve their relations with the establishment said Should, Ijazul Haq.

Niazi sir, Pakistan Army, and institutions also respect you a lot You have always included Pakistan Army and institutions in your program Raised dignity, Ijazul Haq I give credit to Imran Khan for going to court, head of the Muslim League All political parties should improve their relations with the establishment Should, Ijazul Haq There is a need to look at the situation very thoughtfully, I met Imran Khan and informed him about the situation, Ijazul Haq Politicians should sit down and solve the country’s problems, Ijazul Haq All political parties should forget their differences for the survival of the country.

Justice (Retd) Wajihauddin said that I am sure that the decision is in accordance with the constitution Amnesty can be done at any time, Justice (R) Wajihauddin There are legal complications in the case, the case will drag on, expert All the legal matters of Islamabad High Court were discussed Will, legal expert Actions will be taken which will be better for the country.

Head of International Affairs Shiraz Khan’s talk in the program There is an atmosphere of mistrust abroad, Overseas Pakistanis are giving immense help, Shiraz Khan According to Imran Khan, 3 billion rupees have come to Pakistan, Head of International Affairs.

Overseas Pakistanis are in turmoil due to the current political situation Suffering, Shiraz Khan