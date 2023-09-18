Of late terrorists attacked a post of security forces near Wali Tangi Quetta. Fire exchange killed three terrorists, while Subedar Qaiser Raheem embraced Shahadat in the line of duty.

Armed forces are the true dignity of our country. Whatever it costs, our valiant soldiers put their lives daily at risk to defend the nation’s freedom.

They are present only to guarantee the nation is safe so that every one of us can sleep soundly under the blanket of safety at night, knowing we have protectors at the door.

They deserve our thanks for keeping the autonomy of the motherland unharmed. Exceedingly viewed in the world, the PAK army is a scene of national pride and unity.

We probably can never know the reality of the sacrifice. They were sons, fathers, brothers, and husbands who sacrificed their present to protect our tomorrow.

The Pakistan army despite challenges on many fronts has been engaged to advance nuclear weapons capability, communication systems, integrated air defenses, mobility capabilities for conventional forces, and long-range precision munitions.

The Pakistan Army now has a global diplomatic footprint that is emerging into a multi-faceted power, which includes defense diplomacy, conflict resolution, and defense cooperation. PAK Army is one of the largest contributors to UN Peacekeeping forces.

On the Middle Eastern front, the PAK army has strengthened ties with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. More than anything, the Pakistan Army, security, and law enforcement agencies have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Effective operations like Operation Rah-e-Haq (Swat), Operation Sherdil (Bajaur), Operation Zalzala (Spinkai) and Operation Rah-e-Nijat (SWA) and Operation Zarb-e-Azb, remind us of a self-sacrificing act of bravery done without asking anything in return.

Pakistan’s army is not only engaged in several war fronts but also dealing with a wide range of domestic challenges, which seriously confronted the security, survival, and territorial integrity of the Pakistani nation over the past few years.

It remained dedicated to defending the country’s geographical territories. During the past seven and a half decades of Pakistan’s history, the Pakistan Army fought three major battles with the country’s eternal enemy along with ever-boiling low-level conflict at Siachen Glacier, the highest warzone in the world.

The Pakistan Army efficaciously overpowered the terror groups in the most difficult terrain of the country and is currently fighting with remnants of terrorism and ethnic insurgency in Erstwhile FATA and Balochistan respectively.

It always played a crucial role during natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, locust attacks, and deadly pandemics through its dynamic search and rescue operations and efficient relief activities.

The Pakistan Army also remained accessible to the civilian governments during hours of need for the maintenance of law and order, national census, election duty, polio vaccination campaigns, desalination of water canals, management and monitoring of COVID-19- pandemic and locust attacks in the country.

It remained at the forefront of nation-building actions through the construction of roads, and bridges, and the provision of educational, medical, and communication facilities to the residents of border regions including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Erstwhile FATA, and Balochistan.

The Pakistan army along with the civil government played a crucial role in the accomplishment of FATF’s 34 points agenda while successfully securing Pakistan from grave risks of blacklisting by the anti-money laundering watchdog permanently.

Now, the Pakistan Army is an integral part of ongoing efforts to uplift socio-economic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and wholeheartedly assists the government in curbing all illegal activities, that hamper economic stability, growth, and investors’ confidence.

It is similarly involved in the ongoing crusade against the manipulation and smuggling of currency, sugar, wheat, and other commodities from the country that had created miserable conditions.