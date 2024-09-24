ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology Shiza Fatima has said that our internet is the cheapest in the whole world, we have more people and the internet is not so much, that’s why the speed slows down.

In a meeting with the relevant beat reporters in Islamabad, he said that there is an effort related to Safe City to separate facilitation centers, we are moving towards digital payment, small countries have gone towards digitalization, we have people on one side. They buy houses and plots but don’t pay taxes, FBR is also going digital, they are leading the whole of Pakistan towards digitalization.

He said that our second major initiative is to increase exports, which is being worked on, which policy is good for industrial growth, progress is also being made, there are some structural problems of internet slowdown, the whole of Pakistan is running on 274 MHz. Zong’s litigation issue for two-and-a-half years, which has been resolved, has resulted in the auction of 5G not being held.

He said that there are some issues related to smartphone for all policy, default, there were also concerns regarding access to turn off the phone if conditions are not met, while some things related to PayPal are going on but everything related to private companies. Can’t go

He further said that two cables of PTCL were damaged, so far one has been repaired and efforts are being made to bring four new cables to Pakistan for internet.