Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi says that we do not trust Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Addressing a ceremony in the provincial capital, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said that the loot market is hot in the province. Jobs and transfers are being done on money. We do not trust the Chief Minister, he cannot manage his district. No matter what, we will not allow chaos to spread in the country.

The Governor KP said that he has met the Army Chief and will implement the National Action Plan. If the federal government and the army intervene, things will be fine. If anyone does not respect the constitution and laws of Pakistan, the stick will be used. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur speaks for himself, not for the province. He himself protests in Islamabad and lathicharges local government representatives in Peshawar. We gave him a peaceful province, but he spread chaos.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been made a messiah. PTI is stepping up for NRO. There are no negotiations on conditions. Pakistan Peoples Party believes in negotiations.