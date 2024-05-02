Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir says that we are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the constitution as well.

Speaking at the passing out parade of Pakistan Air Force, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that you are the center of our hopes, the protector of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity. Will live a life adorned with the virtues of

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that your behavior will be unusual not only for your personal ethics but also for the organization, you will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defense, honor and dignity of the motherland.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said, be like Rashid Minhas, Sarfaraz Rafiqi, MM Alam who gave their lives and services for the country, be committed to the responsibility you are being given and be loyal to the state of Pakistan.

General Asim Munir said that we are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the constitution as well. Article 19 of the constitution has defined the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion. There are clear restrictions on freedom of opinion in the constitution. Can’t point fingers at others who violate.

The army chief said that the Gaza war is the latest example of the suffering that wars can bring. He said that the indiscriminate killing of the elderly, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.

Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that India has illegally occupied Occupied Kashmir and the world’s silence on Indian aggression in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of freedom.

The Army Chief said that we will continue to support our Kashmiri brothers morally, politically and diplomatically, always remember that truth is force while falsehood can never be strong. It is possible.

The Army Chief directed the passing out cadets to uphold the timeless tradition of professionalism and bravery, saying the military leadership expects you to uphold the best spirit.