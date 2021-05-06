Harare: Pakistan captain Babar Azam denied the notion created by critics that the team management is afraid of losing to Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old Babar, while talking to reporters ahead of the second Test against Zimbabwe, said that it is not ideal to do so many changes in a settled team.

“There’s no such thing among management and players. We are a settled team and we play Test matches after a long gap. A few changes can be made but it is not possible to change three to four players,” he said.

“The players who have cemented their place must be given confidence in every match we play as in the future, tough series are lined-up,” he added.

Meanwhile, Babar said that he has regrets about getting out on a golden duck in the first Test for the first time in his Test career. The golden duck affected his Test ranking as he dropped down to ninth from the sixth spot.

“I don’t focus on ranking that much as If you perform it will rise and if you won’t, it will automatically decline,” he added.

Babar also announced a 13-member squad for the second Test, starting from tomorrow. He said final XI will be selected after viewing the conditions.

It must be noted that Pakistan are 1-0 up in the series as they defeated the hosts by an innings and 16 runs in first Test.