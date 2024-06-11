Governance system is badly affected, no one is willing to take responsibility; Ehsan Khokhar, If the people are dying of hunger, why do they give so many privileges to the rulers?; Khadim Ali Mandla,

Islamabad: Economist Naeem Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program with SK Niazi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb admitted that he could not achieve economic targets, we are going into a lot of recession in the industrial sector, our growth rate used to be better than Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, the government will not pay attention to its expenditure and revenue, the economy will not improve, why is the export of our neighboring countries increasing we have to think. FBR and NADRA have records of every person.

Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar a legal expert said in Sachi Baat program, Pakistan’s economy has been sick for the last 30 years, for the last 30 years, it is the same doctor and the same physician who is treating him, look at the records of people who are inside the electricity departments and make a note, Hindi reference is not as much in any country of the world as it is in our country, it is the responsibility of those who travel abroad to make people aware about Pakistan, governance system is badly affected, no one is willing to take responsibility, how much more burden will you put on the poor man, they are already unable to pay the electricity bills.

Khadim Ali Mandla said in Sachi Baat program, In the Holy Qur’an, Allah has declared usury as haram and trade as halal, it has been said in the Holy Qur’an that spendthrifts are the brothers of Satan, if the people are dying of hunger, why do they give so many privileges to the rulers?, the Shariah court has given a clear decision to abolish the usury system.

Economist Malik Bostan Sachi Baat program, due to usury we are stuck in a deep well, It was the duty of the government to reduce the interest rate by at least 5%, agriculture has the highest share in the growth rate of our country it is our agriculture that can save us from further destruction, due to the increase in interest rates, investors are not turning to this side, who will come to the place where the life is behind the 2 thousand mobile, now people are keeping two mobiles, one for themselves and one for thieves, we have to protect our people then someone will invest here, establishment of SIFC is the best initiative of Army Chief, IPPs problem is licking the economy of Pakistan like a termite, electricity theft is a big problem, the big people don’t pay the bills and make the little ones chickens, wherever the institution breaks down, Pakistan Army has to send its administrator.

Ehsan Khokhar said in Sachi Baat program, Economy is the only way we can survive, despite all the power we are begging for a few billion dollars, your trade message has gone worldwide through SIFC, if reforms are not brought in institutions, all efforts will be futile, how will we be able to increase production in industries with such expensive electricity and gas, in the current situation, the media also has to play its positive role, media should show positive face of Pakistan instead of spreading disappointment, our media should be used as necessary.

Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar said in Sachi Baat program, Since the advent of social media, every country in the world has set its own laws, all electronic media are bound by the Code of Conduct, that social media is the cause of the biggest upheaval in the society.

Economist Naeem Siddiqui said in Sachi Baat program, Social media has created division in society through polarization, foreign investment has also come in the stock exchange in recent days, some major stockholders are holding the stock market, the rising index in the stock market is a sign of improvement, there is so much corruption in revenue institutions that non-filers are afraid to go there, we are suffering from our mistakes of last 50 years.

Economic pressure on the government is increasing, people are angry, to improve, we have to look into our necks, mixing in everything is done by the people themselves, not by the government, Economist Malik Bostan said in Sachi Baat program.