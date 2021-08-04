ISLAMABAD: Emphasising on timely completion of the ongoing policy reforms and development projects, the World Bank officials have said that WB greatly values its partnership with Pakistan and supports the reform agenda.

These views were expressed by World Bank’s South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) Hartwig Schafer and Country Director Najy Benhassine during a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday.

Welcoming the WB officials, the planning minister acknowledged the significant contribution of the World Bank in the socio-economic development of the country. He appreciated the pivotal role currently being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery in Pakistan through institutional reforms being undertaken with the support of development partners.

Hartwig Schafer said that the World Bank greatly values its partnership with Pakistan. He also acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan for effective management of the Covid-19 crisis. He said that WB is fully committed to providing assistance to the developing countries for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s efforts to curtail the Covid-19 pandemic through a smart lockdown approach and addressing the socio-economic challenges through a fiscal stimulus package under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of lives and livelihoods are being highly recognised and appreciated by the global community.

He further emphasised on timely completion of the ongoing policy reforms and development projects. He also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Planning to resolve long outstanding bottlenecks and expedite the project implementation on a fast-track basis which is evident from the enhanced disbursement during the last fiscal year.