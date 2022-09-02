As the overall death toll from the disastrous floods, which have devastated millions throughout the country, crossed 1,200, the water level in Dadu kept rising on Friday.

Dadu’s rising water levels are due to an increase in the flow of water down the Indus River, which has caused devastating floods in the country’s northern regions.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in the northern Himalayas caused floods that resulted in at least 1,208 fatalities, including 416 children, and 6,082 injuries (NDMA).

19 casualties were reported over the previous 24 hours, according to the most recent NDMA report.

According to Alam Rahpoto, superintendent engineer at the Sindh Irrigation Department, the destruction is now moving south, with floodwater flowing towards Manchhar Lake and Johi in Dadu district on Friday.

He claimed that on Friday morning, Manchhar Lake was releasing 10,000 to 15,000 cusecs into the River Indus while 70,000 to 80,000 cusecs of water was entering the lake from the Main Nara Valley drain and FP Bund, a flood protection dike.

Important events of today

Indus River high-level flooding is expected from September 4 through September 6.

As the situation in the north improves, displaced residents in KP are sent home.

PM Shehbaz makes an announcement about Rs100 million in relief for flood-affected households while in Giglit-Baltistan.

According to ISPR, more than 2,000 stranded persons were evacuated nationwide. A Turkish delegation makes a solidarity visit to Pakistan

Dr. Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner, contacts COAS

Unicef claims to be stepping up its efforts to assist those affected.

The official stated that although the protective dykes are sturdy, the lake’s water level is rising quickly.

In the meantime, he added, the Dadu district’s River Indus experienced a high-level flood. At the Dadu-Moro bridge, the river is “very flooded.”

Separately, Dadu Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Shah informed that the area was in need of assistance and that rescue operations were in progress