Pakistan’s passion for cricket has always been unmatched, with the public managing to play the game anywhere and everywhere.

In a refreshing video shared by Pakistani singer-TV host Fakhar-e-Alam on Twitter, cricket fans can be seen playing a game at a breathtaking, snow-covered ground in what seemed to look like the northern areas of the country.

I wanna play cricket here with these guys….this looks so much fun….. pic.twitter.com/Twrib3RqWF — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) January 18, 2022

The video opens up to the stunning sight of some mountains covered in thick snow.

The young men playing cricket in the snow had even paved a pitch by spading the snow aside, and fixing the stumps.

One may think that running and playing cricket would be difficult in such weather and in the snow, but these young men looked surprisingly at ease in doing so.

Alam captioned the video with his desire to experience playing cricket in the snow with the same group, saying it looked like “so much fun” to him.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the video:

A user said “Ice cricket in the making. Might be an interesting take on the game of cricket actually!”

Ice cricket in the making. Might be an interesting take on the game of cricket actually! — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) January 19, 2022

Another confirmed: “Yes, it’s doable just like ice hockey”.

Yes, it's doable just like ice hockey — Sadeem Ejaz. (@SadeemEjaz) January 19, 2022

While another Tweep said “fielding is toughest of all here. I’ll be keeper.