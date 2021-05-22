RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two young women have landed in trouble for shooting a video for the popular video-streaming app TikTok inside a court in Rahim Yar Khan.

The City A Division police station registered an FIR against both women after their TiKTok video went viral on social media.

وائرل

رحیم یار خان میں عدالت کے اندر دو لڑکیوں نے ٹک ٹاک بنا کر عدالتی نظام کو چار چاند لگا دئیے pic.twitter.com/w6EsoOtqwe — RegionalTelegraph (@RegnlTelegraph) May 21, 2021

The video was shot in the absence of the court’s presiding officer, according to the police.

The women’s act showed utter disrespect for the court of law, the FIR said. Earlier this week, a teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district while filming a video for the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Swat, where a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for TikTok.