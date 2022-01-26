KARACHI: A video of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahid Afridi has gone viral, where both cricketers can be seen in a playful mood ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

PSL 2022 is set to begin tomorrow (Thursday) at the National Stadium Karachi. Shaheen will be leading the Lahore Qalandars and Afridi’s farewell tournament will be with the Quetta Gladiators.

In the 51-second video, which has received love from Twitter, both players can be seen wearing their respective team’s jerseys and speaking to each other.

Last year, Shahid Afridi had confirmed that his daughter would be married to young pacer Shaheen Afridi

Shahid Afridi had said although Shaheen belonged to a different tribe, the 21-year-old’s parents were persistent in their resolve of getting the pacer married to his daughter, the publication had reported.

“After deliberations, I agreed to it, and now I am satisfied with the decision,” Afridi had said, according to the publication.