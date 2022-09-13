Shaheen Shah Afridi, the premier pacer for Pakistan, claimed he is “nearly there” on the road to rehabilitation ahead of the T20 World Cup. He had previously been ruled out of the just finished Asia Cup 2022 owing to a knee injury.

The Green Shirts performed admirably for the most part, although Pakistan had to work extra hard to qualify for the Asia Cup final without Shaheen, therefore their performance may have been better throughout the competition.

However, the pacer’s recovery was proceeding apace in order for him to be cleared to join the team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Shaheen posted a video of himself working out on Twitter, where he appeared strong and prepared for an equally aggressive performance on the field.

Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury while fielding in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle in July. The body’s medical advisory council and independent specialists recommended four to six weeks of recuperation after the most recent scans and reports.

Injuries to the nerves and blood vessels, as well as PCL injuries, frequently accompany knee damage. These are frequently the result of severe knee damage, so quick medical attention is advised.