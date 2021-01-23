Karachi: Pakistan cricket team is currently having a training session here at National Stadium ahead of their first home Test against South Africa.

A squad comprised of 20 cricketers is making efforts with team management to do the best possible preparations for a historic Test. Out of 20, 16 cricketers will be named for the two-matches series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recorded live moments from players’ dressing room and it will surely tell you how players get ready for the training session.

It must be noted here that Pakistan will play two Tests and three T20Is against South Africa from February 20. Karachi will host the first Test while Rawalpindi will host the second and last five-day game. Lahore will host three T20Is.