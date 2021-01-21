Karachi: Former national cricketers have expressed their joy as they await a historic and thrilling Test series between Pakistan and South Africa.The first Test is scheduled to start from January 26 at National Stadium in Karachi. The last time both teams met each other here in 2007, South Africa comfortably beat the home side by 160 runs.This is what former cricketers had to say in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“South Africa’s trip is a big milestone for cricket in the country, Pakistanis love cricket and it is their greatest passion. There is a lot of interest in Test cricket and I have some very fond memories of playing Test cricket all over the country.

“I am confident that the fans will enjoy a great series as both teams will enter the series with adequate preparation and planning. South Africa possess experienced players but we have the advantage of playing at our home grounds.”

“In these challenging times, the tour of South Africa is an extremely encouraging step. I strongly believe that the successful delivery of PCB’s domestic season even with the Covid-19 challenges helped a lot with this tour.

“I was part of the team that played the 2007 series against South Africa and at present it is a matter of pride for me that I am one of the selectors that has chosen the squad for this tour besides my role as head coach of Balochistan.”

“South Africa playing again at the National Stadium has brought back some wonderful memories of my debut Test in 2007. For me performing against them in my debut Test was nothing short of a dream coming true. In the present squad, spinners Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan have considerable experience of first-class cricket.

“The trio has played a lot of cricket this season at this venue and know well about the conditions and the pitch. The spinners along with Yasir can really trouble South Africa; Yasir will be the linchpin of the bowling attack.”

“South Africa’s tour is a very encouraging development and I am looking forward to what should be a keenly contested series. This series will help bring more Test cricket to Pakistan. Both teams are balanced and we are in for a thrilling series, I wish Pakistan the very best, I believe we have the squad that can prevail in the Test series.”