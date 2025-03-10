Karachi: Wasim Akram was also surprised by the complete neglect of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan was the official host of the Champions Trophy 2025 but surprisingly no PCB representative was present on stage during the closing ceremony.

Wasim Akram, while expressing his views on the famous cricket show "Dressing Room", said, "We were the hosts then why was the PCB representative not called on stage? Wasn't he invited? I don't know what the real story is!"

According to sources, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi could not go to Dubai due to other government commitments, so Sami Ahmed was sent to represent Pakistan but the ICC completely ignored him.

This incident is raising many questions about the relationship between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council. Earlier, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had also raised questions over Pakistan being ignored in the closing ceremony.