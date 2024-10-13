The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) is making significant progress in improving sanitation and hygiene conditions in Karachi’s katchi abadis (informal settlements) through sustainable social mobilization efforts. Currently focused on the deprived communities of Essa Nagri in District East and Soba Nagar in District Central, KWSSIP is committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents by addressing critical WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) challenges.

As part of KWSSIP’s Behavior Change Communication (BCC) campaign, multiple initiatives have been introduced to improve hygiene practices and mobilize community participation in these areas. The project has prioritized waste management, hygiene promotion, and sanitation improvements in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Recently, Kashif Siddiqui, Communication and Advocacy Specialist for KWSSIP, held a key meeting with Tariq Ali Nizamani, Executive Director Operations of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), to discuss improving cleaning operations in Essa Nagri and Soba Nagar. Siddiqui highlighted the need for more effective waste management and street cleaning to enhance hygiene conditions and requested fumigation efforts to combat the recent surge in viral diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, which have been plaguing Karachi.

In response to this collaboration, the SSWMB promptly initiated actions in these areas:

Soba Nagar:

Fumigation has been completed, and regular manual street sweeping and door-to-door waste collection are now in place.

Essa Nagri:

Manual sweeping and door-to-door waste collection have begun, with plans for fumigation under consideration.

These improvements have been well-received by the residents of both areas, who have expressed their gratitude to SSWMB and KWSSIP for working together to tackle the sanitation challenges. The enhanced cleaning efforts are crucial for creating healthier living environments for the community.

Commenting on SSWMB’s broader role in Karachi, Tariq Nizamani outlined the organization’s commitment to modernizing the city’s waste management system. “We have eliminated over 70% of the katchra kundis (waste dumping points) in the city, and Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) are now equipped with modern technologies,” he explained. The SSWMB’s command and control system ensures real-time monitoring of operations to improve the effectiveness of cleaning efforts, while Haryali Hubs are converting waste into eco-friendly green products.

Nizamani also stressed the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness: “Raising awareness is essential, and we urge everyone to fulfill their role in keeping the city clean and green.” SSWMB has introduced a toll-free complaint line to address public grievances swiftly, supported by an innovative complaint resolution system.

While SSWMB is leading efforts to improve the cleaning situation in Karachi’s katchi abadis, KWSSIP continues to work on the broader WASH agenda, including clean water initiatives and sanitation improvements in these areas.