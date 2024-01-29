PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif says that 2017 was better or today’s era, ask him why he did such a big injustice.

Nawaz Sharif in his speech at the general meeting of PML-N in Sialkot claimed that a large number of youths are with PML-N.

Nawaz Sharif said that our plan is to put the youth on their feet, give loans for business, try to reach every youth.

The former prime minister said that Sialkot Motorway will be rebuilt, the Lahore to Sialkot train will also be run, Sialkot is a city of loyal people, Sialkot has its own identity, it is a city of brave people, its name echoes in the subcontinent.

He said that Khawaja Asif, the most loyal person of Sialkot, is standing with me. He is not related to Khawaja Asif for 34 years, it is a relationship of 55 years. Khawaja Asif and I graduated together from Government College Lahore. Political training.