In the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Australian batsmen created a mountain of 367 runs by taking out the Pakistan bowlers.

In the match being played at the Chanaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, captain Babar Azam won the toss and invited Australian captain Pete Cummins to bat first, after which Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened the innings for Australia.

The Australian team scored 367 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs, David Warner 163 and Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant innings of 121 runs on behalf of the Kangaroos.

Shaheen Afridi took 5 wickets for Pakistan.

Australia became the highest-scoring team against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Earlier in this World Cup, Sri Lanka had scored 344 runs against Pakistan on October 10.

Changes to the playing XI

Osama Mir has been included in the playing XI of the national team against Australia in place of Shadab Khan.

In the conversation after the toss, captain Babar Azam said that we have trained well for this match and had many good practice sessions, we will try to win this match by showing good performance and try to take quick wickets. .

Babar Azam said that the batsmen have to give a good performance against Australia, we are just trying different combinations, Osama Mir has been included in the playing eleven instead of Shadab.

On the other hand, the Australian captain said that if we had won the toss, we would have bowled.

Australia’s innings

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner thrashed the Pakistani bowlers right from the start of the innings and provided their team with a mountain-like partnership of runs.

Meanwhile, poor fielding by Osama Mir and Abdullah Shafiq gave the Kangaroos a chance to play more calmly.

Warner and Marsh formed the biggest partnership of the World Cup against Pakistan

Warner and Marsh put up a first-wicket partnership of 259 runs, which is the highest partnership for any wicket in a World Cup against Pakistan.

For the first time, a team has made a partnership of 200 runs in the World Cup against Pakistan.

Earlier, West Indies’ Brian Lara and Desmond Hynes made a 175-run partnership against Pakistan in 1992.

However, in the 34th over of the match, Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant innings of 121 runs and caught Osama Mir, after which Glenn Maxwell also returned to Shaheen Shah’s ball pavilion on the very next ball, while Steve Smith got out after scoring 7 runs.

Apart from this, David Warner returned to the pavilion by scoring 163 runs off 124 balls.