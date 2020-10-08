War on terror will continue for lasting peace, stability: COAS

RAWALPINDI : Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that our war against terrorism will continue till lasting peace and stability. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said this while talking to the family of Col Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shaheed on his arrival at his house. The Army Chief was accompanied by his wife on the occasion. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered condolences to the family of Col. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shaheed and prayed for the martyrs. He said that the sacrifices of our officers and soldiers would not be in vain. The war on terror will continue for lasting peace and stability, he said. According to ISPR, Col. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman was martyred during the operation in Tank. NNI