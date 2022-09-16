Izyum, a city in eastern Ukraine that was just liberated from Russian rule, is said to have mass grave evidence, according to Ukraine. More than 400 victims were reportedly believed to have been buried there, according to regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to other alleged mass graves discovered following the evacuation of Russian soldiers, “Russia leaves dead everywhere.”Previously, Ukrainian forces and their Western supporters were charged with war crimes.

Putin disputes this. No public evidence has been provided by Ukrainian officials to support their claims on Thursday found in Izyum. The victims’ fate is still unknown, but some stories have stated that many may have passed away due to bombardment and a lack of access to treatment.

Mr. Tymoshko will start on Friday to help determine the precise number of casualties in the city, which was occupied by Russia for more than five months. Additionally, President Zelensky stated in a speech he gave late on Thursday that Ukrainian and foreign journalists would receive additional “clear, verifiable facts” on Friday.

“We want the world to be aware of the truth and the consequences of the Russian occupation. Mariupol, Bucha, and, regrettably, Izyum “said he. The Ukrainian leader was referring to purported mass graves discovered this spring in Bucha, close to Kyiv, the country’s capital, and also close to Mariupol, an important port presently seized by Russian forces.

The director of President Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, tweeted a picture of the purported mass burial and added that more details would likely be released on Friday. Izyum is largely in ruins; according to a local legislator, up to 80% of the town’s infrastructure has been destroyed, and bodies are constantly turning up in the wreckage.

Earlier this month, a quick Ukrainian counter-offensive that looked to have startled Russian soldiers and left them ill-prepared to defend their positions resulted in the liberation of Izyum and a number of other cities in the Kharkiv region.