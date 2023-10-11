My focus is on the Palestinian and Israeli children who have been severely affected by the war situation: statement on social media.

Nobel laureate social activist Malala Yousafzai has called for an immediate ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.Fierce clashes between the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas and Israel, which began on Saturday, October 7, have entered their fifth day, with Israel tightening the blockade of Gaza and intensifying attacks on Gaza.

200 targets have been hit by Israel in Gaza, refugee camps have also been attacked, ambulances and aid workers have also come under Israeli attacks and indiscriminate shelling by Israel.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza increased, the number of martyred Palestinians increased to more than 900

In Israeli attacks, the number of martyred Palestinians has reached 900 while more than 4 thousand are injured, civilians including children and women in Gaza are suffering from fear and thousands of people have also become homeless.

Now, Malala Yousafzai issued a statement on X and said, “As I have seen the heartbreaking news in recent days, my focus is on the Palestinian and Israeli children who have been severely affected by the war situation. ‘.

Calling for a ceasefire, Malala recalled her childhood and wrote, “I was only 11 years old when I saw an atmosphere of terrorism and violence around me. We used to wake up early in the morning to the sound of mortar shells.”

In response to the attacks on Gaza, Hamas launched a rocket attack on the Israeli city of Ashkelon

“Seeing our schools and mosques destroyed by bombs, peace became something we could only dream of,” he added.

Malala wrote that “war always affects children, whether they are children taken from their homes in Israel or children hiding in Gaza for fear of airstrikes or facing a lack of food and water.”

“Today I feel sad for all the children and people who want peace and justice in the Holy Land,” the social worker wrote.