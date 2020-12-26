Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has said that bowling coach Waqar Younis panics, can’t handle players and shows no “faith or patience”.

Asif’s comments come after there was a falling out between left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and Waqar, which led to Amir announcing his retirement from international cricket.

While Asif admitted that this isn’t the first or last time a dispute between a player and the team management will occur, he noted that Waqar needs to change his mindset.

“This isn’t the first time there has been a falling out between the Pakistan team management and a player and I’m sure it won’t be the last time either,” he was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.

“The problem is that there seems to be a lack of flexibility in the team management and a lot of stubbornness. Whoever the current team management doesn’t like, they discard them, no matter how good they are or how vital they are to the team. Top coaches know how to get the best out of their players and know when to play them and when to rest them.

“Unfortunately, this is a trait that our current coaches like Waqar Younis have not learnt as they still have that 1990s mindset of when they were playing. They don’t know how to handle players and they panic after a couple of poor performances and are not capable of showing faith or patience in their star performers.”