NAIROBI: The brothers Waqar and Khurram Ahmed’s apartment complex in Nairobi is where journalist Arshad Sharif slept. Over 24 luxurious apartments, all rented by private tenants, are housed in the building, which is situated in a moderately affluent and highly secure district of Nairobi.

It is believed that Waqar and Khurram booked the penthouse specifically for Sharif, who lived there for more than two months before tragically taking his own life three hours outside of Nairobi in a lonely area.It’s the same apartment where Sharif filmed his vlogs from when he was utilising YouTube to express his opinions following his termination from a private channel.

Investigators have went to the penthouse building, where they met Waqar and questioned him for many hours about Sharif’s routine and what both of the brothers knew about the journalist’s stay.

Both Khurram and Waqar, who are from Karachi, own and manage a number of real estate properties in Nairobi. Additionally, they own a farm and shooting range 300 miles outside of the capital where Sharif was last seen before he was killed.Both Kenyan and Pakistani authorities are focusing on the brothers’ roles in their respective investigations.

When he applied for a visa to travel to Kenya, Sharif gave the authorities information about the same penthouse residence. He informed the immigration officials that he would be residing in the same flat because Waqar, his primary sponsor, owned it. A British Pakistani businessman with a presence in Dubai requested that Sharif’s sponsor send him an invitation.

The Nairobi, Kenya, Pakistan High Commission is only 10 minutes away from the flat, which is situated off a road. The local Pakistani and Indian population is aware of this area, and it is well known that Waqar and his brother developed the structure. The structure is close to a sizable tower that an Indian billionaire owns. Most residents of the neighbourhood are foreigners, wealthy professionals, and members of the middle class who either buy or rent out apartments.