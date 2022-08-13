Lahore: Retired Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani, who was recently appointed as the chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), took over on Friday.

His nomination was announced by the government on Thursday. Mr. Ghani, the 23rd chairman of Wapda, is a civil engineer as well as a soldier who has spent the last 40 years pursuing two separate career paths.

In 1984, he graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering from the Military College of Engineering, and in 1990, he earned a Master of Engineering in civil engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology .It should be noted that the government chose Gen.

Ghani to serve as Wapda chairman for a five-year term. Since retiring Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain resigned on May 7 of this year for “personal reasons,” the position has been empty. He had held the position of Wapda chairman for almost five years.

Following Gen Hussain’s departure, the government gave Wapda member (financial) Naveed Asghar control of the situation until the nomination of a permanent chairman.

On August 24, 2016, Gen Hussain was chosen by the then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif to succeed Zafar Mahmood as head of Wapda. On August 24 of last year, Gen. Hussain’s contract came to an end, but the PTI-led administration reappointed him for a another five years.